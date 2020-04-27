1 / 6

Summer isn’t the season that most Indians don’t look forward to. For many, this season means heat stroke, dehydration, allergies and much more. But there are various ways to beat the summer heat. However, we don’t suggest grabbing a tub pf ice cream or gulping down that bottle of aerated drinks to tame the heat. This summer, try green juice as your go-to beverage for hydration. Starting from nutritionists to celebrities, almost everyone vouches for the health benefits of these juices. They come with a lot of vitamins and minerals which will improve the function of your immune system amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. However, green juices, made with veggies and some fruits, offer you a host of other health benefits too. For example, a glass of green juice made with spinach, carrot and apples improve your sight. So, start rummaging through your vegetable basket to make nutrition-packed green juices. The best thing about these juices is that they are super easy to make and don’t take much time. Vegetables like spinach, cabbage, cucumber, and bottle gourd and very good options for your green juice. Adding fruits to your vegetable juice will lend sweetness to the rather bitter-tasting veggie juice. Here are five green juices that you must try this summer. However, don’t undermine the importance of having whole vegetables as they have a higher concentration of fibre than these juices. Also, have them in moderation. People living with diabetes should consult their nutritionist before including these juices in their diet because they may lead to a spike in blood sugar levels.