The due date given to the mother is an educated and calculated guess about when she can expect to deliver her baby. It helps in making plans for the baby. It is mostly 40 weeks after the first sonogram. Again, it is just a guess and you can deliver before and after that date. While it is best to go into labour naturally or through a medication prescribed by the doctor, there are some natural ways which can also induce labour. They are not a surefire technique and must be used only with the permission of your doctor. Here some ways in which you can induce labour naturally.