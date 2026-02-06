Select Language

5 Natural Ways To Get Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Some of the contributing factor of high blood pressure include older adults, heredity, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, high sodium intake, etc. Check these five natural ways to get your blood pressure under control:

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : February 7, 2026 1:02 PM IST

1/6

High BP

About 33 per cent of the global population between the age 30 and 79 years represents high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. High BP occurs when the pressure in your blood vessels is too high, i.e. 140/90 MM/HG or higher. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), people suffering from high pressure may not often feel symptoms until the pressure level is checked. The global health organisation highlights that older adults, heredity, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, high sodium intake and drinking too much alcohol can increase your risk of high blood pressure. However, the good news is that certain lifestyle changes can help you lower your blood pressure level the natural way. Mayo Clinic states, “Controlling blood pressure with a healthy lifestyle might prevent, delay or lessen the need for medicine.” Here are five natural ways to get your blood pressure under control:

3/6

DASH Diet

Consuming a healthy diet is another way to control your blood pressure level because your body reacts to what you eat. Healthcare professionals recommend people dealing with high blood pressure to follow the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and the Mediterranean diet.

4/6

Maintain Healthy Weight

Maintain a healthy weight if you are overweight because this can disturb your breathing while you sleep, which is a condition called sleep apnea. If you don’t know, a sleep apnoea can also raise your blood pressure levels. According to Mayo Clinic, men with a waist measurement greater than 40 inches are at higher risk of hypertension. Whereas women whose waist measurement is greater than 35 inches are also at higher risk of high BP. Also Read - High Blood Pressure In Kids On The Rise: Why Childhood Hypertension Is A Silent Health Crisis

TRENDING NOW

5/6

Sleep Well

Try to get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night to reduce your risk of hypertension. If you have trouble sleeping, speak to your healthcare professional for advice to have a sound sleep at night.