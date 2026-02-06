5 Natural Ways To Get Your Blood Pressure Under Control

High BP









About 33 per cent of the global population between the age 30 and 79 years represents high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. High BP occurs when the pressure in your blood vessels is too high, i.e. 140/90 MM/HG or higher. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), people suffering from high pressure may not often feel symptoms until the pressure level is checked. The global health organisation highlights that older adults, heredity, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, high sodium intake and drinking too much alcohol can increase your risk of high blood pressure. However, the good news is that certain lifestyle changes can help you lower your blood pressure level the natural way. Mayo Clinic states, “Controlling blood pressure with a healthy lifestyle might prevent, delay or lessen the need for medicine.” Here are five natural ways to get your blood pressure under control: