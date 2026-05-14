5 natural ways to boost vitamin d levels without supplements and improve overall health

Include Fatty Fish In Your Diet

Eat fish products that have a good amount of vitamin D of your own, such as fatty fish like salmon, sardines, tuna and mackerel in their natural form. These fish can be eaten once or twice per week to help keep your vitamin D levels up, plus give you a healthy dose of omega 3 fatty acids for heart health. Grilled, baked, or lightly-cooked fish is healthier than fish that is deep fried. Also Read - 7 Natural Ways To Boost Vitamin D Levels During The Cold Winter Months