When your body lacks enough calories, it starts looking for fuel. And, that’s when you crave sugar. The first thing you do in this situation is feed your body with sweets having artificial sweetener without knowing that these can only provide momentary satisfaction to your craving. Also, opting for simple carbohydrates without proteins or fats can quickly give your body a short-term energy boost, but they almost as quickly leave you craving more. Therefore, avoid these short-cuts and follow these tips to kick your sugar craving and tame your sweet tooth.