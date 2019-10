1 / 6

Our endocrine system works towards the distribution of hormones. Its deficiency or imbalance in this distribution leads to health complications like depression and chronic anxiety, obesity, hair loss and infertility. Hormones are natural chemicals that our produced by our body to ensure its proper functioning. Different hormones are responsible for different functions in the body. For instance, insulin regulates the level of blood sugar and estrogen is responsible for developing sexual characteristics in body. Some also help in regulating mood, energy, weight, hair growth, fertility and anxiety levels. If you are able to regulate these hormones, you may reduce the risk of health complications. Here are some of the natural ways which can help you with this.