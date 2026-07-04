5 natural tips that may help reduce eye bags

Eye Bags

Under-eye bags and puffy eyes are a common problem particularly caused by stress, long hours on screen, dehydration and poor sleep. They are typically harmless and are associated with ageing or genetic but there are some lifestyle changes and natural remedies that can help reduce their appearance. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) suggests that eye bags may form as a result of fluid retention, loss of tissue around the eyes, allergies or ageing. Though home remedies will not permanently eliminate eye bags you can try these five natural ways that can help improve the appearance of your eyebags: