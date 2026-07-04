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5 natural tips that may help reduce eye bags

Eye bags can make you look tired. These five natural tips may help reduce puffiness and improve your under-eye appearance with simple daily habits.

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 4, 2026, 12:42 PM

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Eye Bags

Under-eye bags and puffy eyes are a common problem particularly caused by stress, long hours on screen, dehydration and poor sleep. They are typically harmless and are associated with ageing or genetic but there are some lifestyle changes and natural remedies that can help reduce their appearance. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) suggests that eye bags may form as a result of fluid retention, loss of tissue around the eyes, allergies or ageing. Though home remedies will not permanently eliminate eye bags you can try these five natural ways that can help improve the appearance of your eyebags:

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Cold Compress

One of the easiest and fastest ways to decrease puffiness under the eyes is by using a cold compress. Applying chilled spoons, clean cold washcloths or refrigerated gel eye masks can help the blood vessels to constrict and reduce swelling. Most doctors advise applying a cold compress for approximately 10 to 20 minutes to provide temporary relief. Also Read - Bags Under The Eyes: Bid Adieu To Puffy Eyes With These Simple Lifestyle Changes

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Cucumber Slices Or Chilled Tea Bags

Chilled tea bags or cool cucumber slices have been a long-time home remedy to help reduce swollen eyes. Tea has antioxidants and caffeine which can temporarily constrict blood vessels and decrease swelling plus the cooling effect can calm the skin. Though the evidence is limited these treatments could offer temporary cosmetic improvements.

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Stay Hydrated

Fluid imbalance are often caused by dehydration and can make under-eye bags more apparent. Drinking enough water all day long aids fluid balance within the body and helps maintain circulation levels. Experts also note that too much salt can cause water retention around the eyes so it may be beneficial to cut back on salt. Also Read - Say Goodbye To Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes: Advantages Of Nanotechnology-Based Eye Serum

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Protect Your Eyes From Allergies And Sun Damage

Puffy eyes can be accentuated by an allergy and rubbing of the eye can worsen inflammation. Wear sunglasses when outdoors and avoid rubbing your eyes to avoid damaging the skin around your eyes particularly when suffering from allergies. You can also apply sunscreen regularly this can promote healthy skin ageing.

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Prioritise Quality Sleep

Inadequate sleep is one of the primary causes of tired eyes so adults need 7 to 9 hours of good sleep each night. Elevating the head a little with an extra pillow while sleeping also can help to avoid the accumulation of fluid under the eyes thus minimizing the puffiness in the morning. Also Read - Can adults refuse to grow up? Understanding Peter Pan syndrome

thehealthsite.com Authors

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe is a Senior Editor at TheHealthsite.Com. She holds a Master’s degree in Communication from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Patkai Christian College. She is a Health and Lifestyle Journalist who ... Read More