You have done your best standing in front of the mirror for so long to make your hair look perfect. But a few minutes after stepping out of the house, you see that your beautifully combed hair has turned into a bird’s nest. This is the most frustrating thing girls with frizzy hair experience often. And frizzy hair is a common hair struggle faced by many girls. To treat frizzy hair, it is important to first understand what’s causing the frizz so you can take the appropriate precautions. Common causes of frizz include lack of moisture in your hair, humidity and excess moisture in the air, dry or damage hair. Frizz is also a result of a lacking hair care regimen. So, you need to pay a little extra attention to tackle the problem. But it doesn’t mean spending money on expensive products and salon treatments. A few ingredients from your kitchen can make your hair smooth, shiny, frizz-free.