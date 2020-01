1 / 6

Asthma is an inflammatory disease of the airways to the lungs. One of the symptoms of asthma is feeling of breathlessness. It can be accompanied by coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. Asthma attack is caused by sudden worsening of asthma symptoms. When you have asthma attack, the lining of your airways swells and the muscles around them tighten. Production of thicker mucus then fills the airways, making passage of air difficult. Asthma cannot be completely cured but the frequency of attacks and intensity of attacks can be reduced with treatment. Patients also need to avoid foods and other things that they are allergic to. We have some natural remedies to help reduce the frequency and intensity of asthma attacks. Note that these natural remedies may not help cure asthma. They can only help control the symptoms.