This process is very effective for relieving nasal congestion and irritation. It simply means gently flushing out your nasal passages with a saline solution. Nasal irrigation is also known as saline irrigation. You can dissolve half teaspoon salt into half cup lukewarm water. Pour the mixture in a container; sniff five drops of the solution from one nostril and tilt your head so that it flows out of the other nostril. Do this with each nostril. This will soothe your sinuses and also flush away irritants and bacteria.