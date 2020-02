1 / 6

A study in British Journal of Dermatology says that summer and fall were associated with greater hair loss. The findings support previous studies that were constrained by small sample sizes or homogeneous populations in limited geographic locations. The physiology of hair loss as related to seasonal variation is unknown, however. Another study at University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences say that stem cells in the hair follicle can be activated to make hair grow. This can lead to development of new medications that may prove beneficial for people with baldness or alopecia, which is hair loss associated with factors like hormonal imbalance, stress, aging or chemotherapy treatment. There are already quite a few procedures that deal with hair fall. If you too have this problem, you can seek medical treatment, or you can try out our natural remedies first.