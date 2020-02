1 / 6

Constipation is very common among babies, and there is no need for you to panic. When a baby starts eating solid foods, constipation becomes common. It can be very uncomfortable for your baby and distressing for you. But it can be easily cured. A breast-fed baby may pass stool every other day. But a formula-fed baby may pass stool multiple times in a day. And this frequency is perfectly normal. Infant constipation depends on many things such as kind of milk, solid foods, medications, infections and high-fat foods. Your baby’s constipation may also be because she is not getting enough water or milk. If your baby seems constipated, instead of reaching for a laxative, try some herbal and natural remedies first. But if the condition persists, consult a doctor.