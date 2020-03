1 / 6

Stomach ulcers or gastric ulcers are sores that occur along the lining of the stomach. This happens the acid in your stomach eat into the lining of the abdomen. This is a very painful condition and it can disrupt your normal life. The bacterium Helicobacter pylori, or H. pylori, is often behind this condition. Other causes are indiscriminate use of some painkillers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. It can also happen if you starve yourself frequently. It is a common condition that can be treated with antibiotics and certain other medications. But you can also try out some natural home remedies to treat this condition. Here we have brought together a few remedies that you can try out. These remedies are guaranteed to bring you some relief. These are tried and tested methods. But you may also consult your doctor before you try any of the remedies to be on the safe side.