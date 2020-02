1 / 6

Spring is almost here, and the last remnants of winter will be gone before you know it. This is an invigorating season that is accompanied by bursts of colour in nature. After the long and cold winters, trees start to blossom, and fields are strewn with colourful flowers. But this is also the time when many people suffer from debilitating allergies. More blossoms mean more pollen in the air. Moreover, because of the dry winters, there is more dust in the air. For people who are prone to spring allergies, this can be a distressing time. Visits to the doctor becomes common and you may feel like you are always on some medication or the other. But there are many natural remedies that can bring relief from spring allergies. These easy to do remedies will also save you a trip to the doctor.