The thyroid gland present in the lower front of the neck is responsible for secreting thyroid hormones, which maintain our body’s metabolism. Insufficiency or excess of thyroid hormones may cause malfunctioning of the thyroid gland. Goiter is a medical condition that is characterized by an abnormal swelling of the thyroid gland. It may be caused by various factors such as hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid glands), hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid glands), or euthyroidism (normal thyroid functioning). To put it in simple words, the lack or excess of thyroid hormone can cause the gland to swell up. You may be aware that iodine is one of the most important minerals that help produce thyroid hormones. If your gland does not get enough iodine from diet, it may not be able to make enough thyroid hormones. Thus, iodine deficiency is the primary cause of goiter.Most goiters are usually painless, but a large goiter can cause a cough and make it difficult for you to breathe or swallow. It can also bring along many other symptoms that can disrupt the normal functioning of your body. Goiter may lead to hoarseness in the voice. Goiter can easily be managed with a proper medical treatment. However, there are certain simple yet effective natural remedies that can help reduce the size of your goiter and relief symptoms. Here are 5 natural remedies to manage your goiter.