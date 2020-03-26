1 / 6

Irritable bowel syndrome or IBS is a very common disorder of the large intestine. If you suffer from this condition, you will experience cramp, abdominal pain, bloating, gas and diarrhea as well as constipation. Mucus in stool is also another sign of irritable bowel syndrome. This is a chronic disease that needs well-coordinated and long-term management. Symptoms are usually not very severe, and you can easily manage it with modifications in your diet, lifestyle and stress. There are also many drugs that help you. But if you can manage it naturally, you must try it first instead of going in for medications. This holds true only if you have mild symptoms. If it is a severe problem, then you need medical attention. Severe cases can cause weight loss, rectal bleeding, iron deficiency anemia and unexplained vomiting. Sometimes, you may also experience difficulty while swallowing. Here, we reveal a few natural remedies that can offer relief from this chronic condition.