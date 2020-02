1 / 6

Sometimes, your blood sugar levels may go up during pregnancy. This may happen even if you are not diabetic. This is gestational diabetes. Usually, the symptoms disappear after delivery. But in a very few cases, it may develop into type 2 diabetes. That is why it is important to get this condition under control. Moreover, high blood sugar during pregnancy is also not good for your child and it can cause problems during delivery. It can cause respiratory problems and hypoglycaemia. Experts say that this condition occurs due to hormonal changes during pregnancy. Since it is not advisable to take strong medications when you are pregnant, you can try out some home remedies. But consult your doctor before trying this out.