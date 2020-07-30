1 / 6

Chromium is an essential trace mineral that improves insulin sensitivity. It enables your body to metabolise protein, carbohydrate and lipid is a more effective manner. It helps you lose weight too. This is a metallic element and your body needs it is very small quantity. An average woman needs around 21 to 25 micrograms (mcg) per day of this mineral and for men it is 25 to 35 mcg per day. You can easily get it from dietary sources. Broccoli, liver and brewers’ yeast are good sources of this mineral. Any deficiency can lead to impaired glucose tolerance, which, in turn, will cause high blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. It also adversely affects cholesterol levels, which increases your risk of atherosclerosis and heart disease. Since your body needs this supplement in small quantity, it is best to get it from your diet instead of going in for supplements. There are many foods that you can add to your diet for this. Here are a few of them.