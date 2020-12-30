1 / 6

The chilly, dry winter wind can play havoc for your skin. It can rob off its natural moisture and oil, making it dull and dehydrated. Plus, you may not be drinking enough water to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised in winters. Because we feel less thirsty in cold weather, we drink less water in the winter than in the summer. This is a big mistake that ruins our skin in winter. Water helps the body to flush out toxins, renew your skin and maintain the optimum skin moisture, which results in healthy and glowing skin. If your skin doesn't get enough water, it becomes dry, tight and flaky, as well as more prone to aging.Another reason why your skin is losing its sheen lately could be your unhealthy eating habits. The cold weather makes us crave for sugary and starchy foods that can be problematic for the skin. Who would so ‘NO’ to Gajar ka halwa and hot chocolate? Too much sugar can cause an inflammatory reaction in skin, and could lead to acne, dry skin and even premature ageing.Slathering a dollop of moisturizers is not enough to combat dryness. You need to pay attention to your diet to bring back your skin’s lost sheen. Luckily, there are a plenty of seasonal fruits and vegetables that may help you regain that glow. © Shutterstock