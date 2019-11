1 / 6

Toned legs is one of the most desirable wishes of those looking to have fit body. However, it’s also a difficult part, legs—from bums to thighs to calves, hamstrings and quads—take longer to lose fat and get toned. But it’s not impossible, regular and right exercises can give good results. The idea is to stay consistent. So, if you are looking to sport bikini body or just looking to builder stronger legs, here what you can do. Try this combination of exercises for couple of weeks to see results—the good part is these can be done even at home on your own.