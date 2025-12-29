5 Mental Health Challenges College Students Face And How To Cope With Them

Academic Stress And Pressure
Academic stress is one of the major issues college students experience. Deadlines, exams, competition and fear of failure cause one to be always worried and anxious. His/her parents or the society place expectations on many students as well. Students ought to attempt to manage time in a better way through establishing realistic timetables to study. Reducing stress could also be achieved by talking to professors, academic advisors, or counsellors. Guided by the fear derived, professional counselling is relevant in case the anxiety becomes overbearing.