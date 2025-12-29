5 Mental Health Challenges College Students Face And How To Cope With Them

Depression And Feelings Of Loneliness









Being in a new surrounding, living out of home, or not fitting in with the new setup can result in loneliness and depression. Students can experience sadness and fatigue, or they can no longer be interested in the activities which they used to be interested in. Keeping in touch with friends and family may help a lot. Isolation can be reduced by joining clubs, support groups or campus activities. When diagnosed with sadness that prolongs up to weeks, then one should consult a mental health professional.