Select Language

5 Low-Intensity Cardio Exercises You Can Do at Home

Try these 5 low-intensity cardio exercises you can do at home to boost fitness, burn calories, and stay active without heavy equipment or gym sessions.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : January 31, 2026 11:58 AM IST

1/5

Brisk Walking Or Marching In Place

One of the most simple and effective forms of cardio is walking, and you will not need a treadmill to do so at home. You need not go far than your living room, hallway or even marching. To ensure its working, you have to stand up straight with your shoulders unstrained, and raise your knees a little longer than usual and swing your hands. Stay in the same step, 10-30 minutes according to your level of comfort. Vigorously walking helps to improve the health of the heart, increase circulation, and build-up the leg muscle, and a marching in place also contributes to the improvement of balance and coordination.

2/5

Step-Ups On A Sturdy Surface

Simple and yet effective, step-ups increase your heart rate and make your legs and glutes tight and fit. It only requires a firm chair, bench, or step. Look in front of it, walk forwards with right foot, raise left foot towards it and then walk backwards with right foot coming first and then left one. Do the same ten to fifteen times on both legs. The step-ups are used to condition the lower body, enhance balance and stamina. They can also be determined to suit difficulty by increasing the altitude of the step.  Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Shares High-Energy Stepper Workout Video To Kickstart The Week: 'Hop, Drop, But Never Stop' - WATCH VIDEO

3/5

Low-Intensity Cycling On A Stationary Bike

Jumping jacks are a standard cardio exercise which can be used in the case of low-impact of jumping jacks as an alternative. Stand and place feet gently together with arms beside you and then take right foot to the side holding the arms over your head. Alternate right and left side repeating the movement of feet and arms back to the starting position, 1-2 minutes. The exercise raises heart rate, enhances coordination and burns calories without straining your joints and therefore is the best exercise to consider when you have not been able to exercise in a gym because of safety and effectiveness.

4/5

Dancing Or Free-Style Movement

Dancing is good to pump up your heart as well as have fun. It does not require an organized schedule and you only need to listen to a song that you enjoy and move your hands, legs, and body to the beat. Continue exercising of 10-20 free-flowing minutes. Dancing is also known to not only make the heart healthy and flexible, but as well as dancing improves your mood, and stress-free. It is an excellent method of being active, even in micro-residents.  Also Read - Heart Health: Running To Dancing, Here Are Top 5 Best Cardiovascular Exercises You Must Practice Daily

TRENDING NOW

5/5

Low-Impact Jumping Jacks

In case you have a bike at home, it is ideal in low-intensity cardio. Sit with the position of the seat adjusted such that the knees are not completely straight and positioned at the lowest position of the pedals and peddle slowly, at a moderate speed during 15-30 minutes. Maintain an upright posture with your shoulders being loose during the session. Cycling will make your leg muscles strong, your heart healthier and even help to lose weight. It also protects the knees and hips and is therefore a great option when a person needs a workout that is not hard on their joints.