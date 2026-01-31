5 Low-Intensity Cardio Exercises You Can Do at Home

Brisk Walking Or Marching In Place









One of the most simple and effective forms of cardio is walking, and you will not need a treadmill to do so at home. You need not go far than your living room, hallway or even marching. To ensure its working, you have to stand up straight with your shoulders unstrained, and raise your knees a little longer than usual and swing your hands. Stay in the same step, 10-30 minutes according to your level of comfort. Vigorously walking helps to improve the health of the heart, increase circulation, and build-up the leg muscle, and a marching in place also contributes to the improvement of balance and coordination.