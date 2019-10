1 / 6

It is a well-established fact, that consuming alcohol is dangerous for health. But still people indulge in it. These people are at risk of developing obesity. Just like sugar and salt, ethanol stimultes the reward centre of the brain, which make a person drink and eat more. According to a study published in 2018 in the journal The Lancet, there is no right amount of alcohol. Alcohol in itself is a calorie dense beverage and mixing it with other sugary drink or syrup further increases the sugar content of the beverage. To ensure that your alcoholic beverage is not increasing your calorie intake and weight even more, choose a beverage that is low in calories. Here are some low-calorie drinks that you can order at the bar.