The three-letter word that can send the blood rushing to your head is much more than just a simple act of love. Yes, you guessed it right we are talking about nothing else but sex. It is something we all enjoy (or at least want to). But what many people don’t understand is that sex is not something that is only all about stimulation. It has an effect not only on your genitals but the whole body. Scientists and experts have tried for long to understand and improve the act of love making and its outcomes. Some of them are lubrication, expansion of your vagina, the release of happy hormones in your body and so on. But it’s actually so much more than that. Your body goes through a whole range of changes during sex and some of them are beneficial for your health as well. Take a look at 5 interesting things which happen to your body during and after sex.