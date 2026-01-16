Select Language

5 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

IBD is frequently mistaken for similar conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Celiac disease. However, inflammatory bowel disease is entirely a different condition with different causes and treatments.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : January 16, 2026 1:35 PM IST

1/6

Difference Betweem IBS And IBD Condition

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is a lifelong medical condition that affects the intestines. This occurs when the body’s natural defence system starts attacking healthy bowel cells, causing inflammation and other damage that does not go away on its own. IBD is classified into two categories, i.e. ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), IBD can lead to serious medical conditions affecting the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and outside the GI tract, called extraintestinal manifestations. IBD is frequently mistaken for similar conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Celiac disease. However, inflammatory bowel disease is entirely a different condition with different causes and treatments.

3/6

Blood In Your Stool

Having blood in stool is a very common sign of active inflammation of inflammatory bowel disease. To have blood in stool can signal that your disease is not controlled and you need an immediate treatment plan to be adjusted. Blood in stool can be a sign of other diseases, including colon cancer. Be cautious about this symptom to protect yourself from serious health conditions.

TRENDING NOW

5/6

Explosion Of Stool

The feeling of needing to pass stool is also a classic symptom of inflammatory bowel disease. This condition can even wake you from the middle of the night, disrupting your sleep or change in diaper. Therefore, it is crucial to address inflammatory bowel disease at the earliest, as it can affect your quality of life in many ways.