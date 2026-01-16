5 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Difference Betweem IBS And IBD Condition









Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is a lifelong medical condition that affects the intestines. This occurs when the body’s natural defence system starts attacking healthy bowel cells, causing inflammation and other damage that does not go away on its own. IBD is classified into two categories, i.e. ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), IBD can lead to serious medical conditions affecting the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and outside the GI tract, called extraintestinal manifestations. IBD is frequently mistaken for similar conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Celiac disease. However, inflammatory bowel disease is entirely a different condition with different causes and treatments.