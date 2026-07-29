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5 Indian foods that support thyroid health

Know Indian foods rich in nutrients that may support thyroid function, improve metabolism, and help maintain overall hormonal balance naturally.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 29, 2026, 2:24 PM

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Iodised Salt

Iodine is one of the most important nutrients required by the thyroid gland to produce thyroid hormones. In India, iodised salt is a common and affordable source of iodine and helps prevent iodine deficiency, which can affect thyroid function.

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Dairy Products Like Curd And Milk

Milk, curd and other dairy products provide iodine along with nutrients like protein, calcium and vitamin B12. Iodine content in dairy products can vary depending on farming practices and animal feed, but they can contribute to overall iodine intake. Also Read - 5 Foods That Thyroid Patients Must Eat Daily

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Nuts And Seeds, Especially Brazil Nuts And Sunflower Seeds

Nuts and seeds are rich in minerals that support thyroid health. Selenium is essential for converting thyroid hormone T4 into the more active form, T3. While Brazil nuts are one of the richest sources of selenium, commonly available Indian options like sunflower seeds, walnuts and almonds can also provide important nutrients like selenium, zinc and healthy fats.

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Eggs

Eggs are a nutrient-rich food containing iodine, selenium, protein and other essential vitamins. The yolk contains most of the iodine and selenium present in an egg. Including boiled eggs, egg curry or omelettes in a balanced diet can help provide nutrients needed for normal thyroid hormone production. Also Read - Thyroid Health: If You Have Hypothyroidism, Eat These Foods

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Lentils And Pulses (dal)

Dal, rajma, chana and other Indian pulses are excellent sources of plant-based protein, zinc and other minerals that support overall health. Protein is important because thyroid hormones influence metabolism, and adequate protein intake helps maintain muscle health and energy levels.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More