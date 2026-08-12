5 Indian dinners with over 30g protein that don't require protein powder

Paneer bhurji with 2 rotis and curd A protein-packed vegetarian dinner can be as simple as paneer bhurji with two whole-wheat rotis and a bowl of plain curd. Around 150g paneer can provide roughly 27–30g protein, while two rotis and a bowl of curd can add another 10–12g, taking the meal comfortably above 30g.Chicken tikka with 2 rotis and salad Chicken tikka is an easy way to build a high-protein Indian dinner without supplements. Around 120–130g cooked chicken breast can provide approximately 35–40g protein.Egg curry with dal and roti For an affordable protein-rich dinner, try egg curry with dal and whole-wheat rotis. Three eggs provide around 18–19g protein, while one bowl of cooked dal can contribute roughly 9–12g.Dal, paneer and roti bowl Combine two protein-rich Indian staples for a filling vegetarian dinner. One bowl of dal can provide around 9–12g protein, while 100g paneer can add approximately 18–20g. Serve them with one or two whole-wheat rotis and a side of vegetables.Soya chunk curry with roti and curd Soya chunks are one of the easiest vegetarian sources of protein. A serving made with around 50g dry soya chunks can provide roughly 25g protein. Pair the curry with two whole-wheat rotis and a bowl of curd to take the meal beyond 30g protein.