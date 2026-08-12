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5 Indian dinners with over 30g protein that don't require protein powder

Build a high-protein dinner without protein powder with these easy Indian meal ideas, packed with 30g-plus protein and made with everyday ingredients.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : August 12, 2026, 7:33 PM

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Paneer Bhurji With 2 Rotis And Curd

A protein-packed vegetarian dinner can be as simple as paneer bhurji with two whole-wheat rotis and a bowl of plain curd. Around 150g paneer can provide roughly 27–30g protein, while two rotis and a bowl of curd can add another 10–12g, taking the meal comfortably above 30g.

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Egg Curry With Dal And Roti

For an affordable protein-rich dinner, try egg curry with dal and whole-wheat rotis. Three eggs provide around 18–19g protein, while one bowl of cooked dal can contribute roughly 9–12g.

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Soya Chunk Curry With Roti And Curd

Soya chunks are one of the easiest vegetarian sources of protein. A serving made with around 50g dry soya chunks can provide roughly 25g protein. Pair the curry with two whole-wheat rotis and a bowl of curd to take the meal beyond 30g protein.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More