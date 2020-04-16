1 / 6

As there is no vaccine yet to prevent COVID-19 infection, the best way to reduce your risk of catching the virus and fight back the disease is to keep your immunity strong. Healthy eating, exercise and proper sleep are crucial to keep your immune system strong and functioning at its best. But it is usually difficult to make children eat heathy foods, as they prefer junk snacks over traditional home-cooked food. Many parents often give up to their kid’s tantrum and end up giving them high-calorie, high-fat foods which can reduce efficiency of the immune system to fight infectious disease. Studies have found that fruits and vegetables provide nutrients that can boost immune function. But children often find some vegetables unpalatable.If your kid is also a fussy eater, you might be very much concerned about his/her heath during this time of pandemic. Children are also not very careful with the hygiene advisories that have been issued and this makes it even more important to make them eat a proper diet. So, here are 5 foods that you can incorporate in your child’s daily diet to help improve their immunity. Your kid won't say ‘no’ to these foods -