Urinary tract infections are a common condition suffered by many women around the world. It is also very painful. But with proper treatment, you can easily overcome it. Antibiotics are commonly used in the treatment of UTIs and this also prevents recurrent infections. But nowadays more and more bacteria are acquiring resistance to antibiotics. A time may soon come when antibiotics may no longer be able to treat UTIs. Therefore, it makes sense to know how you can treat this condition naturally. But you need to do so after consulting your doctor. He will probably prescribe antibiotics for your condition. For now, antibiotics still work for UTIs. So, take your medication as the doctor prescribes and use these home remedies alongside. This will help you feel better fast. Let us take a look at the 5 best and most effective remedies for UTIs. It will offer you quick relief from the painful symptoms of the condition.