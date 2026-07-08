5 high-protein foods for breakfast to keep you full and energized

Eggs One of the best and low cost sources of good amount of protein is eggs. One large egg contains approximately 6 grams of protein and is a good source of vitamin D, Vitamin B12 and choline, all components which are essential for brain health. Eggs may be served boiled, scrambled, poached or in omelette form with vegetables for a balanced and filling breakfast.Greek yoghurt Greek yoghurt has a lot more protein than regular yoghurt and is a great breakfast idea. One serving (according to the brand) gives 15-20 grams of protein. It also contains abundance of calcium and probiotics which promote bone and gut health. Add fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds to make it even more nutritious.Paneer A dairy product that is rich in protein, popular among vegetarians, is paneer. Nearly 18 – 20 gms of protein is obtained from around 100 gms of paneer. It's a healthy source of calcium and healthy fats as well. It can be used in a vegetable sandwich, stuffed into parathas or for a healthy breakfast rolled into a paneer murji.Sprouts The legumes can be sprouted, like moong sprouts, are excellent sources of plant proteins, fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. Sprouting also increases the nutrient absorption and digestibility. This is a sprouts salad prepared with chopped vegetables, lemon juice and black pepper, a healthy protein-packed start to the day.Oats with milk and nuts Oats contain a moderate amount of protein, but coupled with milk and nuts make this even more potent. This pairing also provides fibre, good fats and slow-burning carbs to keep energy up during the day. For an added protein and nutrient boost, add almonds, walnuts, chia seed, or pumpkin seed.