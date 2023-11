Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Pancakes can be a part of your high-protein breakfast repertoire when crafted with the right ingredients. Cottage cheese, known for its protein content, can be integrated into pancake batter. Combine it with whole-grain flour, eggs, and a touch of vanilla for flavor. Cook these pancakes to perfection and top them with fresh fruit or a drizzle of honey for a delightful and protein-packed breakfast option.