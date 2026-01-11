5 High-Fibre Winter Vegetables That Naturally Boost Digestion and Keep Your Gut Healthy

Spinach









Spinach is a widely used leafy winter vegetable and is an excellent source of fibre, water and magnesium all of which prevent constipation. Spinach is a source of fibre that contributes much bulk to the compaction. Other nutrients that spinach is full of include iron, folate, and vitamin C, which promote the general health of a person in winter when immunity levels are likely to decrease. Spinach can be cooked in a little amount to ensure it is easy to digest and retain its nutrients. This vegetable can be consumed as palak sabzi, spinach dal, sauted spinach, added in soups and omelettes.