5 High-Fibre Winter Vegetables That Naturally Boost Digestion and Keep Your Gut Healthy

Carrot is accessible throughout the winter season and can be incorporated in the daily meals. They are also an excellent source of dietary fibre and soluble fibre that induces a soft stool, and makes the bowel movements regular. Carrots are also mild to the stomach such that it can be used by those who have delicate digestion. They are rich in antioxidants such as beta-carotene that promotes the general wellbeing of the gut. In salads, slightly cooked or steamed, in sabzis, or pureed into soups, eat carrots being a warm, homely meal. You can eat carrot salad, carrot soup, stir-fried carrots or grated curd with carrots.