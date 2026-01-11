Select Language

5 High-Fibre Winter Vegetables That Naturally Boost Digestion and Keep Your Gut Healthy

Here are the 5 high-fibre winter vegetables that support digestion, prevent constipation, improve gut health, and keep your digestive system smooth during colder months.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : January 11, 2026 9:06 AM IST

1/5

Carrots

Carrot is accessible throughout the winter season and can be incorporated in the daily meals. They are also an excellent source of dietary fibre and soluble fibre that induces a soft stool, and makes the bowel movements regular. Carrots are also mild to the stomach such that it can be used by those who have delicate digestion. They are rich in antioxidants such as beta-carotene that promotes the general wellbeing of the gut. In salads, slightly cooked or steamed, in sabzis, or pureed into soups, eat carrots being a warm, homely meal. You can eat carrot salad, carrot soup, stir-fried carrots or grated curd with carrots.

2/5

Spinach

Spinach is a widely used leafy winter vegetable and is an excellent source of fibre, water and magnesium all of which prevent constipation. Spinach is a source of fibre that contributes much bulk to the compaction. Other nutrients that spinach is full of include iron, folate, and vitamin C, which promote the general health of a person in winter when immunity levels are likely to decrease. Spinach can be cooked in a little amount to ensure it is easy to digest and retain its nutrients. This vegetable can be consumed as palak sabzi, spinach dal, sauted spinach, added in soups and omelettes.

3/5

Sweet Potatoes

The sweet potatoes are a favourite in winter and also a natural digestive booster. They contain normal amounts of both soluble and insoluble fibre, that regulates bowel movements and makes the gut healthier. The sweet potatoes have fibres that aid in the prevention of constipation and the natural sweetness of the sweet potato is enough to quench appetite without putting strain on the digestive system. They also contain a lot of potassium and antioxidants which aid the health of the gut lining. Boiled sweet potatoes, roasted wedges, mashed sweet potatoes, or served as part of curries.

4/5

Cabbage

Cabbage is a winter crop that is digested. It also contains many soluble fibre which aids food to go through the digestive system with ease and avoids slow digestion. Cabbage is also found to have compounds that aid the health of the gut lining and curb the inflammation. Although raw cabbage gives some individuals gas, it is easy to digest raw cabbage by slightly cooking it. Stir-fried cabbage, cabbage sabzi, soups, or light spiced cabbage that is steamed.

5/5

Green Peas

Green peas are commonly found during winter and are an appropriate source of dietary fibre. They can augment digestion because they present mass to stool and help to elevate healthy gut bacteria. Plant-based protein is also found in green peas and ensures that one is fuller and not overeating, which is one of the leading reasons of digestive discomfort in winter. They are smooth and sweet to the taste and hence easy to incorporate in numerous preparations. Consume green peas as matar sabzi, vegetable curry with veggies, served with pulao, soup, or salad.