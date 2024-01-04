  • ENG

5 High Cholesterol Symptoms That May Appear On Your Feet And Legs At Night

What signs and symptoms may appear on your feet and legs at night that can tell you that your cholesterol levels are extremely high? Read on to know everything about high cholesterol symptoms.

Published : January 4, 2024 4:05 PM IST

1/7

What Is Bad Cholesterol Or High Cholesterol?

High cholesterol is a severe health condition that can wreak havoc on your heart health. Although the body needs cholesterol to make new cells, and essential hormones, too much of this substance in the blood can cause unusual blockage inside the arteries, triggering heart attack-like serious health conditions. Your body can give you signals when the cholesterol levels are too high in your blood, which is when your prompt actions are needed. In case you are not sure about these signs, scroll down to know what may happen in your body when your bad cholesterol levels are higher than normal.

2/7

High Cholesterol Symptoms

Your body can show signs and symptoms when your cholesterol levels are higher than normal. Although known for being a silent killer, this health condition can silently build up in your arteries like a secret agent and lead to the formation of plaques, narrowing arteries, and causing problems like chest pain, leg pain, or even heart attack or stroke. This is when you must realize that your body's bad cholesterol levels are high and require immediate medical help. In this article, we tell you the signs and symptoms of high cholesterol that may appear in your legs and feet, especially at night. Also Read - High Cholesterol Symptoms In Men: 7 Ayurvedic Herbs To Flush Out Bad Cholesterol From Your Body

3/7

Leg Cramps At Night Due To High Cholesterol Levels

If you are someone who experiences intense leg cramps, especially in the heel, forefoot, or toes at night time, you must understand that this is happening because of the plaque formations inside your arteries, which is hindering the usual blood flow to the legs. One must note that these leg cramps often worsen at night during sleep and may be relieved by dangling the foot off the bed or sitting.

4/7

Burning Or Aching Leg Pain Due To High Cholesterol

An acute pain in the legs and feet, ranging from a dull ache to a burning sensation, especially at night can signal high cholesterol levels. This pain in the legs and feet can typically improve with proper rest but may return upon resuming activities such as climbing stairs, standing for a long time, etc. This pain mainly happens due to reduced blood flow caused by cholesterol build-up. Also Read - 10 High Cholesterol Symptoms That May Appear On Your Legs And Feet

5/7

Cold Feet At Night Due To Bad Cholesterol Levels

Do you often notice cold feet at night? This may be a sign that your body is dealing with high cholesterol levels, and you must take it seriously. As per studies, one of the most earliest signs of poor blood circulation in the body can be seen in the legs when they turn cold unusually. This part of the body suffers from this sign more than any other part, especially at night. This sensation may be more pronounced at night when extremities are further away from the core heat source.

6/7

Changes In Legs Skin Colour Due To High Cholesterol

A sudden and unusual change in the skin colour of your leg can indicate that your cholesterol levels are higher than normal. This change in skin colour happens due to the reduction in the blood flow to your legs and feet. In such cases, the patient's legs and feet skin may become thinner, shiny, or paler, or develop a darker pigmentation. Hair growth on the legs may also decrease. You must not wait for the other symptoms to appear when your legs show up this particular sign. Get medical help immediately for better results. Also Read - High Cholesterol Symptoms: 5 Warning Signs That Appear In Eyes, Legs And Tongue

7/7

Leg Sores That Won't Heal Due To Too Much Cholesterol

In some rare cases, a very unusual sign may also appear in the legs and feet - severe and prolonged lack of blood flow can lead to open sores (ulcers) on the legs and feet. These sores may take quite a long time to heal because high cholesterol has already caused plaque formations inside your arteries, causing major hindrance in the blood flow to the legs and feet.