5 High Cholesterol Symptoms That May Appear On Your Feet And Legs At Night

What Is Bad Cholesterol Or High Cholesterol?
High cholesterol is a severe health condition that can wreak havoc on your heart health. Although the body needs cholesterol to make new cells, and essential hormones, too much of this substance in the blood can cause unusual blockage inside the arteries, triggering heart attack-like serious health conditions. Your body can give you signals when the cholesterol levels are too high in your blood, which is when your prompt actions are needed. In case you are not sure about these signs, scroll down to know what may happen in your body when your bad cholesterol levels are higher than normal.