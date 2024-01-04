5 High Cholesterol Symptoms That May Appear On Your Feet And Legs At Night

High Cholesterol Symptoms









Your body can show signs and symptoms when your cholesterol levels are higher than normal. Although known for being a silent killer, this health condition can silently build up in your arteries like a secret agent and lead to the formation of plaques, narrowing arteries, and causing problems like chest pain, leg pain, or even heart attack or stroke. This is when you must realize that your body's bad cholesterol levels are high and require immediate medical help. In this article, we tell you the signs and symptoms of high cholesterol that may appear in your legs and feet, especially at night. Also Read - High Cholesterol Symptoms In Men: 7 Ayurvedic Herbs To Flush Out Bad Cholesterol From Your Body