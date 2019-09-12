1 / 6

Amino acids help in the absorption of proteins by the body. Proteins cannot be taken apart and given a different or new form without amino acids. While we are capable of making an amino acid within the body, there are some essential amino acids that only comes from the foods that we consume. Arginine is an essential amino acid that is required in specific situations. When a child is growing up, a deficiency of this particular amino acid can cause stunted growth. It can heal injuries, help your kidneys in removing waste from the body, boost your immune system and create nitric oxide. According to a study published in the Journal of Advanced Research, arginine has anti-ageing properties and it reduces the risk of vascular and heart diseases and erectile dysfunction. Creation of sufficient arginine inside the human body is a million to one chance. Hence, we need to source it from food sources. Here we list some arginine-rich foods.