1 / 6

Diarrhea is a digestive problem that causes frequent, watery stools, abdominal cramping, and bloating. It occurs when there are disruptions in your gastrointestinal system. The symptoms may improve after a few hours or days. In some instances, they last longer. Acute diarrhea can come from many sources, such as a viral or bacterial infection, food poisoning, recent antibiotic use or drinking contaminated water. Keeping yourself hydrated is very important when you have diarrhea. Dehydration from diarrhea can be fatal in young children and older adults. You avoid alcohol, milk, soda, and other carbonated or caffeinated drinks when you have diarrhea as they may make your symptoms worse. Certain herbs have been found to be affective in relieving diarrhea symptoms. We have listed five such herbs for you