5 healthy ways to add sattu to your diet

Start your day with sattu drink A simple sattu drink is one of the easiest ways to include this nutritious flour in your daily routine. Mix 2–3 tablespoons of sattu with chilled water, roasted cumin powder, black salt, lemon juice and a few chopped mint leaves.Make healthy sattu paratha Replace regular stuffed parathas with a wholesome sattu paratha. Prepare a filling using sattu, chopped onions, green chillies, coriander, ajwain, lemon juice and spices. Cook it with minimal oil or ghee and pair it with plain curd or homemade chutney.Add sattu to smoothies Boost the nutrition of your smoothies by adding a spoonful of sattu. Blend it with milk or curd, banana, dates and a handful of nuts or seeds for a balanced breakfast or post-workout snack. The added protein and fibre help improve satiety while providing sustained energy throughout the day.Prepare sattu cheela Mix sattu with besan, chopped vegetables like onions, tomatoes and capsicum, along with spices and water to make a smooth batter. Cook it on a non-stick pan using very little oil. These savoury pancakes are rich in protein, easy to prepare.Use sattu in homemade energy balls Make healthy no-cook energy balls by combining sattu with chopped nuts, seeds, dates or jaggery and a small amount of ghee. Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls and enjoy them as a quick snack between meals.