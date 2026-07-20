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5 healthy ways to add sattu to your diet

Know easy and tasty ways to include sattu in your daily meals for better nutrition, improved digestion, lasting energy, and a healthy balanced diet.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 20, 2026, 2:48 PM

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Start Your Day With Sattu Drink

A simple sattu drink is one of the easiest ways to include this nutritious flour in your daily routine. Mix 2–3 tablespoons of sattu with chilled water, roasted cumin powder, black salt, lemon juice and a few chopped mint leaves.

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Make Healthy Sattu Paratha

Replace regular stuffed parathas with a wholesome sattu paratha. Prepare a filling using sattu, chopped onions, green chillies, coriander, ajwain, lemon juice and spices. Cook it with minimal oil or ghee and pair it with plain curd or homemade chutney. Also Read - Top 7 Health benefits of Sattu

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Add Sattu To Smoothies

Boost the nutrition of your smoothies by adding a spoonful of sattu. Blend it with milk or curd, banana, dates and a handful of nuts or seeds for a balanced breakfast or post-workout snack. The added protein and fibre help improve satiety while providing sustained energy throughout the day.

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Use Sattu In Homemade Energy Balls

Make healthy no-cook energy balls by combining sattu with chopped nuts, seeds, dates or jaggery and a small amount of ghee. Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls and enjoy them as a quick snack between meals.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More