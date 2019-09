1 / 6

Masturbation is a skill and just any other skill, it is developed over time and experience. It is true for both men and women. The health benefits of masturbation move across all genders. The only thing that needs to be kept in mind is like any good thing, this is also addictive. So, if you can control your addiction, then you can even masturbate every single day. If masturbation can in fact relieve stress, improve your sleep, and release built-up sexual tension and change sexual behaviors and responses of an individual, it doesn’t seem like a bad idea to gather every information there is to know about it.