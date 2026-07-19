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5 healthy seeds to support hair growth naturally

Looking for healthier, stronger hair? Here are five nutrient-rich seeds packed with vitamins, minerals and healthy fats that may help nourish your hair from within.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 19, 2026, 5:10 PM

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Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which help nourish the scalp and reduce inflammation that may contribute to hair thinning. They also provide protein, fibre, and antioxidants called lignans that support overall hair health.

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Chia Seeds

Tiny but nutrient-dense, chia seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, calcium, and antioxidants. These nutrients help strengthen hair strands, support scalp health, and may reduce hair breakage.

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Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds contain iron, calcium, zinc, copper, and vitamin B6, nutrients that support healthy hair follicles and normal hair pigmentation. Their healthy fats also help keep the scalp moisturised, reducing dryness and improving overall hair texture.

thehealthsite.com Authors

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More