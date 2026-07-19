5 healthy seeds to support hair growth naturally

Flaxseeds Flaxseeds are one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which help nourish the scalp and reduce inflammation that may contribute to hair thinning. They also provide protein, fibre, and antioxidants called lignans that support overall hair health.Pumpkin seeds Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, iron, magnesium, and healthy fats, all of which are important for maintaining strong and healthy hair. Zinc plays a key role in hair tissue growth and repair, while iron helps deliver oxygen to hair folliclesChia seeds Tiny but nutrient-dense, chia seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, calcium, and antioxidants. These nutrients help strengthen hair strands, support scalp health, and may reduce hair breakage.Sunflower seeds Sunflower seeds are an excellent source of vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect hair follicles from oxidative stress. They also contain selenium, healthy fats, and B vitamins that contribute to a healthy scalp and stronger hair.Sesame seeds Sesame seeds contain iron, calcium, zinc, copper, and vitamin B6, nutrients that support healthy hair follicles and normal hair pigmentation. Their healthy fats also help keep the scalp moisturised, reducing dryness and improving overall hair texture.