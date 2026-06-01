5 healthy rice replacements for dinner that keep you full and support weight loss

Quinoa

One of the best substitutes for rice is quinoa, particularly if you're seeking boosts of protein. Dating back thousands of years ago this grain is a complete protein source because it is made up from the 9 essential amino acids. It is also a great source of fibre, magnesium and iron. Quinoa is light and fluffy and can be combined with vegetables, curries or grilled proteins. It also has a high amount of protein and fiber which stay in your tummy for longer.