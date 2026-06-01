5 healthy rice replacements for dinner that keep you full and support weight loss

Quinoa One of the best substitutes for rice is quinoa, particularly if you're seeking boosts of protein. Dating back thousands of years ago this grain is a complete protein source because it is made up from the 9 essential amino acids. It is also a great source of fibre, magnesium and iron. Quinoa is light and fluffy and can be combined with vegetables, curries or grilled proteins. It also has a high amount of protein and fiber which stay in your tummy for longer.Cauliflower Rice The cauliflower rice craze has caught on as an alternative to rice that doesn't contain as many carbohydrates. Cauliflower is processed or grated into sized chunks about the size of rice and is low in calories, but rich in vitamins C and K. Easy to digest and great for people with blood sugar issues or those who are looking to shed a few pounds.Broken Wheat (Dalia) Another good substitute to rice is broken wheat, or dalia. High in fiber and rich in complex carbohydrates which will provide energy over a period of time. Dalia promotes healthy digestion and also helps prevent hunger for extended periods of time. Vegetable dalia or dalia khichdi is a comforting meal as well as a nutritious option for a light evening meal.Barley Barley is a whole grain with an excellent source of fiber, including beta-glucan, which provides healthy benefits for digestion and heart health. It is slightly chewy and nutty in taste, provides good bulk in soups and salads and in grain bowls. Barley is a food that helps to increase satiety and can be used to prevent at night overeating.Millets There are several millets like foxtail, barnyard and little millet that are nutrient dense and are becoming popular. They have an abundant amount of fiber, antioxidants and minerals, such as calcium and phosphorous. Millets are digested slowly, to help keep energy levels low and that sense of fullness.