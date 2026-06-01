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5 healthy rice replacements for dinner that keep you full and support weight loss

Looking for a lighter dinner? Here are five nutritious alternatives to rice that help control hunger, support weight loss, and promote better digestion.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 1, 2026, 7:11 PM

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Quinoa

One of the best substitutes for rice is quinoa, particularly if you're seeking boosts of protein. Dating back thousands of years ago this grain is a complete protein source because it is made up from the 9 essential amino acids. It is also a great source of fibre, magnesium and iron. Quinoa is light and fluffy and can be combined with vegetables, curries or grilled proteins. It also has a high amount of protein and fiber which stay in your tummy for longer.

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Broken Wheat (Dalia)

Another good substitute to rice is broken wheat, or dalia. High in fiber and rich in complex carbohydrates which will provide energy over a period of time. Dalia promotes healthy digestion and also helps prevent hunger for extended periods of time. Vegetable dalia or dalia khichdi is a comforting meal as well as a nutritious option for a light evening meal.

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Barley

Barley is a whole grain with an excellent source of fiber, including beta-glucan, which provides healthy benefits for digestion and heart health. It is slightly chewy and nutty in taste, provides good bulk in soups and salads and in grain bowls. Barley is a food that helps to increase satiety and can be used to prevent at night overeating.  Also Read - Kayla Itsines shares how you can make your dinner healthy

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Millets

There are several millets like foxtail, barnyard and little millet that are nutrient dense and are becoming popular. They have an abundant amount of fiber, antioxidants and minerals, such as calcium and phosphorous. Millets are digested slowly, to help keep energy levels low and that sense of fullness.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More