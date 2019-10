1 / 6

Stevia is a plant that was originally found in the depths of Paraguay and Brazil. It was being used to sweeten beverages since 16th century. As more countries like Japan and China are now growing stevia plant, its uses as a herbal supplement and sweeter has increased. Recently, it came into ‘limelight’ when health experts deemed it ‘safe’ to use under keto diet. It’s also considered healthier than the usual processed white sugar. Some also say that it’s better than honey too. It’s a non-nutritive sweeter which means it contains little or no-calorie. Therefore, it’s healthy for those on a weight loss plan. It gained its popularity in early nineties and as a result, you may find it almost all grocery stores today. Little expensive than regular sugar, it might a health investment you are looking for. Read here what are the health benefits that stevia offers.