5 healthy no oil air fryer recipes for Sawan vrat

Air-fried Paneer Tikka

Cut paneer into cubes and coat it with thick curd, sendha namak, roasted cumin powder and black pepper. Add vrat-friendly herbs or spices according to your preference. Air fry at around 180°C for 8–12 minutes until lightly golden. This is a protein-rich option that can help make a vrat meal more filling. Also Read - High-protein diet for weight loss: How much protein you really need to burn fat and preserve muscle