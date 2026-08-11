5 healthy no oil air fryer recipes for Sawan vrat

Air-fried sabudana tikki Soak sabudana until soft and drain well. Mix it with boiled mashed potato, roasted crushed peanuts, chopped coriander, green chilli and a little sendha namak. Shape the mixture into small tikkis and air fry at around 180°C for 10–15 minutes, flipping halfway. These make a filling vrat snack without deep-frying.Crispy air-fried makhana Makhana is a light and crunchy option for vrat. Toss makhana with roasted cumin powder, black pepper and sendha namak. Place them in the air fryer and cook at around 160–170°C for 5–8 minutes, shaking the basket once or twice. Let them cool before eating for extra crunch.Air-fried sweet potato wedges Wash, peel and cut sweet potato into wedges. Season with sendha namak, roasted cumin powder and a pinch of black pepper. Air fry at around 180°C for 15–20 minutes, turning the wedges halfway through. Sweet potatoes provide carbohydrates and fibre, making them a satisfying option during fasting.Air-fried paneer tikka Cut paneer into cubes and coat it with thick curd, sendha namak, roasted cumin powder and black pepper. Add vrat-friendly herbs or spices according to your preference. Air fry at around 180°C for 8–12 minutes until lightly golden. This is a protein-rich option that can help make a vrat meal more filling.Air-fried kuttu vegetable bites Mix kuttu (buckwheat) flour with boiled mashed potato, grated bottle gourd or chopped vrat-friendly vegetables, coriander, green chilli and sendha namak. Add a little water to make a thick mixture and shape it into small bites. Air fry at around 180°C for 12–15 minutes, turning once. Serve fresh with plain curd or a vrat-friendly chutney.