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5 healthy no oil air fryer recipes for Sawan vrat

Try these 5 healthy no-oil air fryer recipes for Sawan vrat that are easy to make, filling, light and perfect for fasting days.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : August 11, 2026, 7:34 PM

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Air-fried Sabudana Tikki

Soak sabudana until soft and drain well. Mix it with boiled mashed potato, roasted crushed peanuts, chopped coriander, green chilli and a little sendha namak. Shape the mixture into small tikkis and air fry at around 180°C for 10–15 minutes, flipping halfway. These make a filling vrat snack without deep-frying.

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Crispy Air-fried Makhana

Makhana is a light and crunchy option for vrat. Toss makhana with roasted cumin powder, black pepper and sendha namak. Place them in the air fryer and cook at around 160–170°C for 5–8 minutes, shaking the basket once or twice. Let them cool before eating for extra crunch. Also Read - Festival Season In India: Dietary Essentials For Diabetics During Fasting

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Air-fried Sweet Potato Wedges

Wash, peel and cut sweet potato into wedges. Season with sendha namak, roasted cumin powder and a pinch of black pepper. Air fry at around 180°C for 15–20 minutes, turning the wedges halfway through. Sweet potatoes provide carbohydrates and fibre, making them a satisfying option during fasting.

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Air-fried Kuttu Vegetable Bites

Mix kuttu (buckwheat) flour with boiled mashed potato, grated bottle gourd or chopped vrat-friendly vegetables, coriander, green chilli and sendha namak. Add a little water to make a thick mixture and shape it into small bites. Air fry at around 180°C for 12–15 minutes, turning once. Serve fresh with plain curd or a vrat-friendly chutney.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More