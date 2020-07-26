1 / 6

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, can lead to severe health complications and increase the risk of heart disease, heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure. The ideal blood pressure is considered to be between 90/60mmHg and 120/80mmHg. Hypertension is when your blood pressure is at 130/80 and higher. Sometimes high blood pressure may not show any symptoms and so it’s called “the silent killer.” Therefore, it is very important to check your blood pressure regularly.Various factors can cause high blood pressure. These include: • A diet high in salt, fat, and/or cholesterol• Lack of physical activity• Being overweight or obese• Family history• Too much smoking or drinking • Use of birth control medicines and other medicines.• Preexisting health conditions such as kidney and hormone problems, diabetes, and high cholesterol.• Older age (you’re more likely to have high blood pressure as you get older)You can help keep your blood pressure in a normal range by living a healthy lifestyle. Below are some healthy habits to prevent hypertension –