People are getting restless as they remain stuck at home due to the lockdown. If you’re feeling bored and unable to figure out what to do to make your day more productive, learn from the Bollywood celebrities.Many top Bollywood celebrities have been urging people to stay home safe and healthy. Earlier they used to share about their daily life routines like shooting and promotions on social media but now since the COVID-19 outbreak, they have been sharing about their quarantine lives. Most of the B-town’s leading ladies have taken to Instagram to inspire fans on staying active and safe. From how they keep their hands sanitized to working out at home, actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and more are sharing their daily fitness regimes on their Insta handles. Take a look at how these pretty ladies are staying healthy by taking up good habits during the lockdown.