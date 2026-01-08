5 Healthy Habits for Longevity In Your 40s And 50s

Stay Physically Active Every Day
One of the best ways of healthy ageing is regular exercising. It assists in keeping muscles strong, joints bendable, heart stays healthy and the mind healthy. You do not require serious exercising or going to the gym daily. It is sufficient to do some forms of simple physical activity, such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, or some light intensity strength training. Get a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise five to six days a week. Twice a week strength training is particularly necessary at your 40s and 50s to keep you strong and bone weakened. These may include even body-weight workouts, resistance bands, or lightcase dumbbells.