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5 healthy, guilt-free laddoos you can make at home

Enjoy delicious homemade laddoos made with wholesome ingredients like nuts, seeds, dates, and millets for a nutritious sweet treat without the guilt.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 15, 2026, 6:59 PM

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Dry Fruits And Nuts Laddoo

A mix of almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, dates, and raisins makes a naturally sweet and nutrient-rich laddoo. Dates act as a natural sweetener, eliminating the need for refined sugar. These laddoos are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants that help keep you full for longer.

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Oats And Peanut Laddoo

Roasted oats combined with unsweetened peanut butter or roasted peanuts create a protein- and fiber-rich snack. Blend the oats into a coarse powder, mix with crushed peanuts, dates, and a little cocoa powder if desired, then roll into laddoos.

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Besan And Mixed Seeds Laddoo

Give the classic besan laddoo a healthy makeover by reducing the amount of ghee and sugar. Use roasted gram flour with powdered jaggery and add pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and melon seeds for extra crunch and nutrition.

thehealthsite.com Authors

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More