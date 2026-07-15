5 healthy, guilt-free laddoos you can make at home

Coconut And Flaxseed Laddoo

Fresh or desiccated coconut paired with roasted flaxseeds creates a delicious laddoo rich in healthy omega-3 fats and fiber. Sweeten the mixture with dates or a small amount of jaggery and add cardamom or cinnamon for extra taste. Also Read - Post-pregnancy body contouring: Who should get a mommy makeover and when is the right time?