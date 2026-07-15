5 healthy, guilt-free laddoos you can make at home

Dry fruits and nuts laddoo A mix of almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, dates, and raisins makes a naturally sweet and nutrient-rich laddoo. Dates act as a natural sweetener, eliminating the need for refined sugar. These laddoos are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants that help keep you full for longer.Ragi and jaggery laddoo Ragi (finger millet) is rich in calcium, iron, and dietary fiber, making it a healthier alternative to refined flour. Roast ragi flour in a little ghee, mix it with powdered jaggery, chopped nuts, and sesame seeds, then shape into laddoos.Oats and peanut laddoo Roasted oats combined with unsweetened peanut butter or roasted peanuts create a protein- and fiber-rich snack. Blend the oats into a coarse powder, mix with crushed peanuts, dates, and a little cocoa powder if desired, then roll into laddoos.Coconut and flaxseed laddoo Fresh or desiccated coconut paired with roasted flaxseeds creates a delicious laddoo rich in healthy omega-3 fats and fiber. Sweeten the mixture with dates or a small amount of jaggery and add cardamom or cinnamon for extra taste.Besan and mixed seeds laddoo Give the classic besan laddoo a healthy makeover by reducing the amount of ghee and sugar. Use roasted gram flour with powdered jaggery and add pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and melon seeds for extra crunch and nutrition.