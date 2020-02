1 / 6

Every second person you meet will probably tell you that he or she is into health foods. But unfortunately, may of these health foods are actually bad for you. In fact, according to a University of Houston study, health-related buzzwords, such as 'antioxidant,' 'gluten-free' and 'whole grain,' lull consumers into thinking packaged food products labeled with those words are healthier than they actually are. That false sense of health, as well as a failure to understand the information presented in nutrition facts panels on packaged food, may be contributing to the obesity epidemic in the United States, say researchers. Here, let us look at a few foods that go by the healthy adage, but these may actually be bad for you.