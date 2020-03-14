1 / 6

A recent study at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have identified a molecular pathway that, when silenced, may restore the normal function of immune cells in people with fatty liver disease. Researchers are hopeful that the findings can lead to new strategies for treating the condition, which is a major health risk for people with obesity. The scientific journal Science Translational Medicine published this study. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a relatively serious condition in obese people or those with diabetes. If left untreated, it can lead to scarring of the liver and even cirrhosis. So, you must get this condition treated at the earliest. This will help you prevent any adverse complications later on. You can easily do so by adding the right foods to your diet. There are many commonly available foods that can help you. Here Let is see how you can deal with fatty liver disease via dietary modifications.