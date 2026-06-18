5 healthy evening snacks under 100 calories

Roasted Makhana (Fox Nuts) Roasted makhana is a light and crunchy snack which is ideal for timings of evening snack. Dry roasted makhana is very rich in antioxidants, protein and fibre and is low on calories at about 80-90 calories per cup. It makes you feel full for more, and is far healthier than fried snacks.Cucumber and Carrot Sticks One of the healthiest snack items to eat is fresh vegetable sticks. A small piece of cucumber (about 100 g) paired with carrot sticks (about 100 g) is about 40 to 50 calories, and a good source of fiber, vitamins and hydration. The crunchy nature can provide satisfaction to indulge in a snack and the vegetables support digestion and health.Air-Popped Popcorn When not consumed with butter or too much oil, popcorn is a healthy snack. Approximately 90 calories are found in 3 cups of air-popped popcorn, and it's an adequate source of fiber. Great snack option for whole grain and can satisfy hunger. Refrain from using packaged foods, these often contain additional fats, sugar and salt.Apple Slices with Cinnamon A small apple contains approximately 80-95 calories and is rich in fibre, vitamins, and natural antioxidants. Slicing an apple and sprinkling it with cinnamon creates a naturally sweet snack that can satisfy sugar cravings without added calories.Greek Yoghurt The calories in half a cup of plain, low fat Greek yogurt range from 80-100 calories per serving. Very high in protein to control appetite, maintain muscle health. Greek yoghurt is also rich in probiotics, which aids in keeping the digestive tract healthy.