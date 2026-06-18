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5 healthy evening snacks under 100 calories

Looking for guilt-free evening bites? Try these five healthy, low-calorie snacks that satisfy hunger, boost nutrition, and support your weight-loss goals.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 18, 2026, 6:42 PM

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Roasted Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Roasted makhana is a light and crunchy snack which is ideal for timings of evening snack. Dry roasted makhana is very rich in antioxidants, protein and fibre and is low on calories at about 80-90 calories per cup. It makes you feel full for more, and is far healthier than fried snacks.

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Cucumber And Carrot Sticks

One of the healthiest snack items to eat is fresh vegetable sticks. A small piece of cucumber (about 100 g) paired with carrot sticks (about 100 g) is about 40 to 50 calories, and a good source of fiber, vitamins and hydration. The crunchy nature can provide satisfaction to indulge in a snack and the vegetables support digestion and health. Also Read - 4 PM Office Hunger? 7 High-Protein Desk Snacks That Fill You Up And Keep You Focused

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Air-Popped Popcorn

When not consumed with butter or too much oil, popcorn is a healthy snack. Approximately 90 calories are found in 3 cups of air-popped popcorn, and it's an adequate source of fiber. Great snack option for whole grain and can satisfy hunger. Refrain from using packaged foods, these often contain additional fats, sugar and salt.

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Greek Yoghurt

The calories in half a cup of plain, low fat Greek yogurt range from 80-100 calories per serving. Very high in protein to control appetite, maintain muscle health. Greek yoghurt is also rich in probiotics, which aids in keeping the digestive tract healthy.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More