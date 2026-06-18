5 healthy evening snacks under 100 calories

Cucumber And Carrot Sticks

One of the healthiest snack items to eat is fresh vegetable sticks. A small piece of cucumber (about 100 g) paired with carrot sticks (about 100 g) is about 40 to 50 calories, and a good source of fiber, vitamins and hydration. The crunchy nature can provide satisfaction to indulge in a snack and the vegetables support digestion and health. Also Read - 4 PM Office Hunger? 7 High-Protein Desk Snacks That Fill You Up And Keep You Focused