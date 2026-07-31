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5 healthy dinner options for weight loss that aren't salad

Looking for light and filling evening meals? Try these nutritious dinner ideas that support weight loss, keep you full longer, and add variety beyond salads.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 31, 2026, 7:10 PM

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Moong Dal Chilla With Paneer Stuffing

If you're looking for a filling yet light dinner, moong dal chilla is an excellent choice. Made with soaked and blended yellow or green moong dal, it is naturally rich in protein and fibre, which helps keep you full for longer.

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Grilled Chicken Or Tofu With Sauteed Vegetables

A protein-rich dinner can help curb late-night hunger and support weight management. Grilled chicken breast or tofu served with sautéed vegetables like broccoli, beans, bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms offers a balanced mix of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Also Read - Healthy Beetroot Pasta Recipe For A Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner

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Vegetable And Dal Khichdi

Khichdi doesn't have to be boring. A bowl of homemade khichdi prepared with moong dal, brown rice or millet, and plenty of vegetables such as carrots, spinach, peas, and beans makes for a wholesome dinner. It is easy to digest, high in fibre.

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Millet Upma With Mixed Vegetables

Millets like foxtail, little millet, or barnyard millet are rich in fiber and digest more slowly than refined grains, helping you stay full for longer. Prepare a vegetable-loaded millet upma with onions, carrots, peas, beans, capsicum, and curry leaves. Also Read - Weight loss diet: 5 dinner recipes to stave off cravings until breakfast

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Lentil Soup With Whole Wheat Toast

A warm bowl of lentil soup is comforting, nourishing, and surprisingly filling. Lentils are packed with plant-based protein and fiber, which can help reduce unnecessary snacking later in the evening. Add vegetables like tomatoes, spinach, carrots, and celery to boost the nutrient content.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More