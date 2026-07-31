5 healthy dinner options for weight loss that aren't salad

Moong dal chilla with paneer stuffing If you're looking for a filling yet light dinner, moong dal chilla is an excellent choice. Made with soaked and blended yellow or green moong dal, it is naturally rich in protein and fibre, which helps keep you full for longer.Grilled chicken or tofu with sauteed vegetables A protein-rich dinner can help curb late-night hunger and support weight management. Grilled chicken breast or tofu served with sautéed vegetables like broccoli, beans, bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms offers a balanced mix of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals.Vegetable and dal khichdi Khichdi doesn't have to be boring. A bowl of homemade khichdi prepared with moong dal, brown rice or millet, and plenty of vegetables such as carrots, spinach, peas, and beans makes for a wholesome dinner. It is easy to digest, high in fibre.Millet upma with mixed vegetables Millets like foxtail, little millet, or barnyard millet are rich in fiber and digest more slowly than refined grains, helping you stay full for longer. Prepare a vegetable-loaded millet upma with onions, carrots, peas, beans, capsicum, and curry leaves.Lentil soup with whole wheat toast A warm bowl of lentil soup is comforting, nourishing, and surprisingly filling. Lentils are packed with plant-based protein and fiber, which can help reduce unnecessary snacking later in the evening. Add vegetables like tomatoes, spinach, carrots, and celery to boost the nutrient content.