5 Healthy Coffee Alternatives To Boost Energy Naturally

Chicory root is the coffee version, which seems to have no caffeine but is very similar in flavour. It is rich in inulin, a prebiotic fibre that contributes to the maintenance of gut health, which is one of the primary considerations of maintaining a constant level of energy. The good gut will improve the consumption of nutrients and stabilise the blood sugar levels, avoiding the burst of energy. Chicory not only benefits digestion but also bloating. Brewed coffee with chicory root, roast it, and drink it, milk or black, as you would your cup of coffee.